ACP Dhume gets bail

Aurangabad

Judicial magistrate (first class) S P Bedarkar granted bail to assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vishal Dhume in a molestation case on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 on Monday.

ACP Dhume was booked in the molestation and beating victim’s husband and brother-in-law case. City Chowk police arrested and produced him before the court on Monday. The court remanded him in judicial custody. Later, he submitted an application for bail. Assistant prosecutor Shashikant Idhare opposed the bail. On behalf of Dhume, Adv Gopal Pande argued referring to the matter of Arnesh Kumar in the Supreme Court. Adv Pande was assisted by Adv Kiran Kulkarni, Adv Pawan Raut and Adv Rupa Sakhala.