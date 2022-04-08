ACP Kele transferred to control room

Aurangabad, April 8:

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nimit Goyal transferred API of Shiur police station Nilesh Kele to the control room while Sandeep Patil has taken the charge on Thursday.

It is being said that Kele has been transferred due to his failure to arrest the main accused in the case of an attack on tehsildar at Shivna River bed.

API Kele took charge of Shiur Police Station on August 24, 2021 after his transfer from Vaijapur. Initially, he took stern action against the illegal activities in the area. However, the illegal activities of illicit liquor, Matka, gambling, illegal sand transportation and others began again after some days.

On March 10, tehsildar Rahul Gaikwad was attacked by the sand mafia in the Shivna River bed. A case was registered with Shiur police station and some accused were arrested, but the main accused was not arrested. There are talks in Shiur area that Kele has been transferred due to his failure to arrest the kingpin.