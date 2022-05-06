ACPs reshuffled, 3 API, PSI join

Aurangabad, May 6:

Two assistant commissioner of police (ACPs)in the city police department have been reshuffled while three assistant police inspectors and a PSI have been given new postings.CP Dr Nikhil Gupta released the orders in this regard on Friday.

ACP of the administration department Balaji Sontakke has been transferred as ACP of City division. He will retain the additional charge of administration department also. ACP Ashok Thorat of the City Division has been transferred as the ACP of Cantonment division. Earlier, ACP of this division was retired recently.

Three APIs newly joined the city police force. API Sanjay Gire has been appointed in Daulatabad police station, Shailesh Deshmukh in Mukundwadi and Naresh Thakare in the special branch. PSI Swati Uchit has been appointed in Waluj MIDC police station.

Dr Gupta in the order directed the officers to joined the services immediately at the appointed places.