Acquainted gets lifer for sexually exploiting minor

Aurangabad, June 22:

Special judge (POCSO)A S Khadse sentenced triple life imprisonment and Rs 1,000 fine under three sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act to Kamesh Jagan Mate acquainted to the a minor girl victim for threatening and sexually exploiting her for two years. Similarly, the court sentenced the convict to rigorous imprisonment and fines under various other Acts. The court has also recommended to the district legal service authority to get compensation for the victim.

As per the complaint lodged by the mother of 17 years old victim studying in class eleventh, she had left her husband two years back and was living with her daughter and a son. An acquainted one day, when he and and the victim were alone in the house, sexually exploited her and also threatened her not to tell about it to anyone. The victim was frightened and hence she did not tell about it anyone. Later, the accused on several occasions raped the victim for two years.

Fed up with frequent torture by Kamesh, the girl finally told her misery to her mother. Both of them then went to Pundliknagar police station and lodged a complaint. API S K Khatane investigated and submitted the charge sheet in court.

During the hearing, additional public prosecutor Arvind P Bagul examined the statements of five witnesses including the victim and her mother. Pairavi officer was Ramdas Sure.

As the charges were proved, the court issued the aforesaid order.