Action against 26 bootleggers in Waluj

Aurangabad, March 19:

Waluj MIDC police executed action against 26 bootleggers for selling illicit liquor on Friday on the occasion of Holi. The police have seized 450 bottles of liquor.

Taking advantage of the liquor shops closed on Friday, openly started selling liquor to the revelers. People gathered in Bajajnagar, Pandharpur, Wadgaon, Teesgaon, Ranjangaon, Jogeshwari, Kamlapur and other places to purchase the liquor.

Waluj MIDC police station PI Sandeep Gurme, API Gautam Wavale, M R Ghunawat, PSI Rahul Nirwal, Chetan Ogale, Sachin Pagote, Babasaheb Kakde, Avinash Dhage, Suresh Kacche, Yogesh Shelke, Vikram Wagh and others conducted raids at various places and seized the illicit liquor.

The action was executed against Tajmoddin Ansari, Atul Chak, Samadhan Patange, Deepak Dhotre, Ramesh Thokal, Manoj Chandara, Aniket Hange, Gajanan Sonawane, Arun Chavan, Sandeep Pimple, Shaikh Shakeel, Bhima Kale, Bhagwan Ude, Ankush Chandan, Manisha Kale, Babita Sable and others. Around 450 bottles of country liquor were seized from them.