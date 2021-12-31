Action against 3 hotels for serving liquor illegally

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

The city crime branch police conducted raids at three hotels in various parts of the city and initiated action for serving liquor to the customers without permit on Thursday night. The police arrested several persons drinking liquor in these hotels and cases have been registered against them.

The police conducted a raid on Hotel Patilwada on Beed By-pass road and arrested Dhananjay Bhagwanrao Gute, Mangesh Sudhakar Narwade, Ritesh Raju Katore, Arun Anil Dehade, Indraneel Vibhas Kulkarni, Abhay Vishvambhar Makhnikar, Krushna Kisan Maske, Ganesh Wamanrao Shinde, Dnyaneshwar Rohidas Nikam, Parmeshwar Arjun Varkad and Appasaheb Ardhad.

Another raid was conducted on Gaurav Maratha Hotel where Kailas Khandu Pande, Vilas Balu Sonawane, Rakesh Krushnarao Pund, Ravindra Bhanudas Kale, Jaiprakash Bhosale, Kiran Raju Kharat and Govind Balasaheb Ghandge. Both these cases have been registered in Pundliknagar police station.

Similarly, raid was conducted at Hotel The Great Maratha at Jadhavwadi on TV Centre Road where Rajesh Munulal Jaiswal, Yogesh Sominath Jogdande, Amol Anna Jadhav, Dnyaneshwar Subhash Vidhate, Sheshram Damu, Ravindra Chandrakant Khanbad, Anil Janardan Lokhane were arrested. A case has been registered in Cidco police station.