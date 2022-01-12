Action against nylon manja sellers
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 12, 2022 10:15 PM2022-01-12T22:15:01+5:302022-01-12T22:15:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Jan 12:
Cases have been registered in City Chowk, Mukundwadi and Harsul police stations against the banned nylon manja sellers.
Harsul police conducted a raid and seized nylon manja amounting Rs 400 from a grocery shop of Naser Khan Miya Khan (Fatemanagar). A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by head constable Devchand Meher.
Mukundwadi police station PSI B R Aher, constable Santosh Bhanuse, Manohar Gite and others conducted a raid and seized nylon manja worth Rs 6,300 from Sumit Vilas Shingi at Cidco N-2.
City Chowk police seized nylon manja amounting Rs 900 from Sahebkhan Yousufkhan (Harshnagar, Labour Colony).