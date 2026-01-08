Action ordered against 800 officials absent from election duty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Extensive preparations are underway for the municipal corporation general elections. A large number of officials and staff will be required for both voting and counting. Training for these personnel was conducted on Thursday at four locations across the city. During the sessions, 800 officials and staff were absent, and municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth instructed that cases be registered against the absentees.

For election returning officers numbered 1 to 8, a total of 7,500 officials and staff were trained at Government Polytechnic College, Government College of Engineering, MIT College, and the auditorium of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. Hence, it was found that 800 personnel remained absent for the training.

While guiding the staff at the university auditorium, G Sreekanth emphasised that conducting a fearless and transparent election and upholding democracy is the responsibility of government personnel. He also praised election returning officer (ERO) Eknath Bangle, who, despite the death of his grandmother, took only one day’s leave and returned to his duties.

G. Sreekanth visited and provided guidance at all four training centres, ensuring the staff were fully briefed on their responsibilities.