Uttarakhand: Bajpur sugar mill workers meet CM Dhami; press for non-privatization of sugar mill unit

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 30 : A delegation of farmers' representatives and sugar mill workers of Bajpur met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Thursday under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya.

Yashpal Arya requested the Chief Minister not to give Aswani, a subsidiary unit of Bajpur Sugar Mill, on lease rent or public-private partnership (PPP) mode and also submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that before handing over the subsidiary unit of Bajpur Sugar Mill to Aswani on lease/rent/PPP mode, all aspects related to the interests of the farmers will be kept in mind. Further action will be taken after its complete examination.

The Chief Minister said that the government is constantly trying to increase the income of the farmers. Decisions are being taken keeping in mind all the interests of the farmers, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami further said.

