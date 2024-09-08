Action sought against colleges for collecting fees from reserved category students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) are taking the students to task as the Central Government is depositing tuition and examination fees of reserved category students' bank accounts.

The colleges are taking blank cheques and affidavits from students at the time of admissions. Members of the Republican Vidyarthi Sena (RVS) became aggressive on this issue and demanded action against such colleges.

Marathwada president of the Sena Sachin Nikam along with students reached the office of the assistant commissioner of the Social Welfare Department.

They wanted to know whether the assistant commissioner P G Wable would seek justification from the college or not. The tuition and examination fees are being directly deposited in the students' account, but, the college management is not happy with this process.

The colleges are taking blank cheques, affidavits and undertakings from students at the time of admission while those who pass the examination are not given documents.

The Social Welfare Department issued a letter to the colleges stating action would be taken if any students were harassed for the fees. Ratnadeep Ragde, Manthan Gajahans, Suyog Bansode, Vishwajit Gaikwad and others were present.