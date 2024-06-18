Action to be taken if patients asked to bring medicines from particular shop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will take action against its doctors and unit head if any doctor is found asking patients’ relatives to bring prescribed medicines from a specific druggist and chemist shop.

It may be noted an incident of some doctors from Sassoon Hospital who were hand in glow with chemists and druggists shop, were found asking patients' relatives to bring medicine from a particular shop.

On this, the GMCH administration decided to take stern action if any doctor is found involved in such practices. The patients get free treatment from the Government but not medicines.

After taking the charge of the dean post Dr Shivaji Sukre took steps so that patients need not go outside for medicines. However, there is a complaint that some doctors from the GMCH are asking relatives of patients to purchase medicine from a particular shop.

One may contact the dean or medical superintendent if doctors ask relatives to bring medicines from a specific shop. The majority of relatives hesitate to make a complaint against the doctors, fearing obstruction in patients' treatment.

Medicines to be available from the main store

Dr Shivaji Sukre said “Medicine which is not available in wards will be provided from the main medicines store. Medicines, if not available at GMCH, will be made available through purchasing.”