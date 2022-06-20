Active corona patients cross half century

Aurangabad, June 20:

Five corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. Five patients were found in the city wand none in the rural areas.

The number of corona patients are increasing daily. Last week, the total number of active patients in the district was 21. Now, the total number of patients has over 50. Against this backdrop, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha has appealed the residents to get themselves vaccinated and use masks in the public places. The experts have estimated that the four corona wave is likely to come in July. In some districts, the number of patients are increasing rapidly, In Aurangabad, around 5 to 9 patients are reported daily. Presently 45 patients are being treated at their homes, Six at Government Medical College and Hospital, three at Meltron Hospital and one at District Civil Hospital. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,880

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,090

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 58

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,78,640

First Dose: 30,00,093

Second Dose: 22,93,935

Precaution Dose: 84,612