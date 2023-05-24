Activist demands Rs 5 lakh from sub-registrar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A social activist identified as Yashwant Govind Shirasath from Ranjangaon Shenpunji, Gangapur district, created a stir when he led a protest of 50 to 60 women in front of the collector's office on Tuesday. The activist approached the sub-registrar Audumbar Late in charge of Gangapur, grabbed his collar, and demanded a share of Rs 5 lakh, alleging that the officer earned money by corruption. The people nearby separated the duo. Following the incident, Late filed a complaint at City Chowk police station. PSI Rohit Gangurde is further investigating the case.