Activist demands Rs 5 lakh from sub-registrar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 24, 2023 10:05 PM 2023-05-24T22:05:02+5:30 2023-05-24T22:05:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A social activist identified as Yashwant Govind Shirasath from Ranjangaon Shenpunji, Gangapur district, created a stir ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A social activist identified as Yashwant Govind Shirasath from Ranjangaon Shenpunji, Gangapur district, created a stir when he led a protest of 50 to 60 women in front of the collector's office on Tuesday. The activist approached the sub-registrar Audumbar Late in charge of Gangapur, grabbed his collar, and demanded a share of Rs 5 lakh, alleging that the officer earned money by corruption. The people nearby separated the duo. Following the incident, Late filed a complaint at City Chowk police station. PSI Rohit Gangurde is further investigating the case.Open in app