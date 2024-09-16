Activists agitate on overhead water tanks in Sholay style

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) agitated on overhead water tanks of Shivajinagar on Monday for their different demands including releasing the honorarium of physically challenged persons.

It may be noted that PJP had announced that they would agitate at the Sukhna river over the issues of farmers and labourers. So, heavy police force was deployed in view of agitation.

However, the party activists climbed up the overhead water tank in Shivajinagar and removed their shirts and agitated. Two leaders of the ruling parties went to meet the agitation. When the agitators raised slogans against the administration, the leaders ran away from the spot. The agitation continued until 8 pm today.

City president of Prahar Party Kunal Raut, district president Sudhakar Shinde, Shivaji Gade, Kriti Deshpande and others were present.