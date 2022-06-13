Activists causing ruckus at Karad’s office were drunk

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 13:

Two persons after shouting slogans at the BJP office and later causing ruckus at the office of union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad at Ajabnagar on Sunday for denying the legislative council ticket to the BJP central secretary Pankaja Mundhe. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station claiming to be supporters of Mundhe. However, the BJP officials claimed that they are not appointed on any posts in the party.

Munde supporters are upset as Legislative Council ticket was denied to Pankaja Munde. After the list of BJP candidates was announced, Sachin Doiphode, claiming to be Munde supporter and five others shouted slogans in front of BJP office at Osmanpura on Sunday. A case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station with Doiphode and others.

After this incident, Sachin Doiphode and Yogesh Khade caused ruckus at Dr Karad’s office at Ajabnagar in the evening. They received the information that Dr Karad was at his office and hence they went there but Dr Karad was not there. The police arrested both of them. In their medical report it was found that both were drunk.

A case has been registered in this regard with Kranti Chowk police station based on the complaint lodged by PSI Subhash Chavan. API Dr Vishal Ingale is further investigating the case.

When Sachin and Yogesh went to Karad’s office, around 5 to 8 activists severely beat them. Case has been registered against these activists based on the complaint lodged by PSI Vikas Khatke and API Dr Ingale is further investigating the case.