Activists raise slogans like ‘Mandirwala Hawa Ki Daruwala' in the campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Slogans like 'Mandirwala Hawa ki Daruwala' are being given by the activists of Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Chandrakant Khaire during the campaigning in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

Mahayuti candidate Sandeepan Bhumre who belongs to Shinde Sena filed his nomination papers on Thursday to contest election in the constituency. Along with these nomination papers, he also submitted the final assets declaration.

It was stated in the declaration that he had a liquor shop licence in the name of his wife as a source of income. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve alleged that Bhumre had concealed his liquor business in his affidavit submitted with his earlier nomination papers.

Allegations and counter-allegations were going on from both sides. It was thought that this issue would be left behind. But, now it seems that Chandrakant Khaire of Uddhav Sena has taken up the same issue in the campaigning.

While campaigning, his activists are terming Shinde Sena candidate Sandeepan Bhumre a 'Daruvala' since he has a liquor shop licence and Chandrakant Khaire as a 'Mandirwala' because he (Khaire) visits temples.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of MVA call the workers in villages and different parts of the city and ask about the status of the campaign and the response. If any worker says that there is no response in a village or town, the office-bearers say, 'Ask the citizens, who do they want ‘Mandirwala or Daruwala'.