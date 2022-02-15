Actor Dilip Wagh gets Ph D in Dramatics

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on film actor Dilip Wagh in Dramatics.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘The Place of Folk Art 'Tamasha' in Indian Tradition and Globalisation: A Critical Study’ under the guidance of Dr Jayant Shevtekar, research guide and former head of Dramatics Department head, Bamu.

Dilip Wagh has become very popular through the TV serial ‘Lagnachi Wife, Weddingchi Baiko.’ He has also worked in various movies like ‘Pathrakhin and Raja Number 1.