Actors to grace voters awareness prog in Bamu

Aurangabad, Jan 24:

The Chief Election Officer, State Government and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will jointly organise a programme at the university auditorium, at 10 am ,on January 25 on the occasion of National Voters Day.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the ceremony while the founder of NAAM Foundation and actor Makrand Anaspure, Ambassador for Marathi School and actress Chinmayee Sumit will be the chief guests for the event.

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar and Dr Deepak Pawar from the University of Mumbai will be the guests of honour.

Principal secretary and chief election officer of the State Shrikant Deshpande is the organiser of the programme while Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and district collector Sunil Chavan are the co-organisers.

Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi said that all Covid norms would be followed in the programme. She appealed to all to avail of the programme.

There will be live streaming of the programme on four links (bamu.ac.in /Home page,

https://ceo.maharashtra.gov.in, https://www.facebook.com/ChiefElectoralOfficerMaharashtra and https://youtube.com/channel/UCyhH4x59W2SjX_265uYsljQ).