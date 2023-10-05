Actress Ketki & actor Deepraj visit CYF

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Actress Ketki Mategaon and young actor Deepraj Ghule visited different stages and watched the performances today in competitions like Classical Singing and Instruments, Poetry Recitation, Quiz Contest, Spot Photography and Rangoli being held in the Central Youth Festival at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Thursday. VC Dr Pramod Yeole felicitated her. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale was also present. When the actors reached the stage, the atmosphere of the programme totally changed.The actors said that the young artists from Marathwada have art since many actors emerged from such types of Central Youth Festivals.

ST Ne Ticket Kelay Half’s song created sensation

Songs in Group Singing Contest like ‘ST NE Ticket Kelay Half, Mi Maheri Jate Ga Bai, Malhar Ga.....Banubaicha Ladka and Hum Hai Bharat Ki Santan created a sensation.

Govt scheme, corruption, drought highlighted in Group Singing

In group singing, the artists raised issues like Corruption, Drought in Marahwada, Education, Health, Government Schemes Water Crisis and Political Polarisation. Their college friends were dancing outside the stage encouraging the artists. Nearly 46 teams participated in the competition.

Vasudeo has traditional & modern style

College teams presented ‘Vasudeo’ folk art on Thursday, the second day of the festival. Some artists added a traditional style to the performance in Vasudeo, while others gave it a modern twist.

Judges called from other universities

The university also invited judges from other universities in many competitions to maintain transparency and avoid controversy.