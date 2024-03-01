Actress Pari Telang encourages students to dream big

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Actress Pari Telang, speaking at the annual Sneh Sammelan of Deogiri College in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, urged students to dream outside the box and pursue their creative aspirations.

Telang emphasized the importance of fostering a multifaceted personality during student life and highlighted that creative dreams have no limitations. She stressed the role of the entertainment industry in promoting positive societal values and advocated for using it as a platform to cultivate social responsibility.

The event also saw the distribution of prizes. Dr Ashok Tejankar, principal of Deogiri college, presided over the ceremony, while other dignitaries present included central executive member Trimbakrao Pathrikar, vice principal Dr Anil Ardad, and Dr Aparna Taware.

Telang highlighted the vast opportunities and platforms available to students due to the rise of social media, urging them to utilize these tools effectively to achieve success and prosperity in life. She further advised them to develop the ability to think beyond conventional boundaries to lead fulfilling lives.