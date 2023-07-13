Adarsh depositors, members to hold Morcha

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The depositors and members of Adarsh Urban Co-operative Credit Society outraged over Rs 202 crore scam in the society will hold a morcha from Kranti Chowk to Police Commissionerate on Monday (July 17). They have demanded that the absconding directors of the society should be arrested soon and their money should be returned by confiscating the property of the directors.

The chairman and the directors of the Adarsh Society are absconding since cases of embezzlement of Rs 202 crore were registered against them on Tuesday. On Thursday, hundreds of depositors and account holders gathered at Adarsh Society for the whole day. The Cidco police team is interrogating the employees for the past two days. The depositors were seen telling each other about the amount they have deposited in the credit society. In the afternoon, MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel visited the society and met the depositors. He threatened to organise a morcha on Monday from Kranti Chowk to the police commissionerate if the absconding directors are not arrested.

Several depositors have deposited their hard-earned money in the society. However, they have been betrayed by the directors. Thinking about their future many of them busted into tears. They are worried about the education of their children and medical expenses which they had planned through their investments.