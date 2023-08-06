Adarsh’s 35 properties worth Rs 150cr found

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Out of the 85 properties relatives to the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha scam worth Rs 202 crores, the information about 35 properties has been gained while the officers are trying to tract the remaining 50 properties. As a precaution that the directors should not sell the properties, a letter has been issued to the stamp duty department not to register any such deals, informed the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad in a press conference here on Sunday. State housing minister Atul Save, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, CP Manoj Lohiya and officers of the cooperative department were present.

Dr Karad said, the issue of bankruptcy of the Adarsh Patsanstha was known two months back. Hence, the cooperative commissioner Anil Kawade were issued directives to appoint an administrator and dissolve the board of directors. This process was kept confidential. The common people will definitely get their money back. The officers of the police, cooperative and district administration have been given directives. It is possible to to pay Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 to around 51,000 depositors from the loan recovery, properties and other sources immediately. The administrative committee has been directed to audit the loans, properties and other aspects.

CP Lohiya said, a chargesheet will submitted in the court soon and later the court procedure will start. The process of seizing the properties and auction will start after the court’s decision. The cases against the directors have been registered while five accused are still absconding and two teams have been established to search them.

Save said, he had given some proposals to bring reforms in the Patsansthas while he was cooperative minister. There are irregularities like Adarsh in 29 Patsansthas in the state. A decision will be taken so that the people will not lose confidence in the cooperative sector.

Dr Karad alleged that MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel is utilizing the Adarsh issue for political gains. Seven depositors have already received their money and the remaining will also get the money from the timely recovery. MP Jaleel is misleading the depositors.