2. Hingoli (Kalamnuri Constituency): Dr. Santosh Tarfe (-31,083 votes)

3. Hingoli (Hingoli Constituency): Rupalitai Patil (-10,926 votes)

4. Parbhani (Gangakhed Constituency): Vishal Kadam (-26,292 votes)

5. Jalna (Partur Constituency): Asaram Borade (-4,740 votes)

6. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Sillod Constituency): Suresh Bankar (-2,420 votes)

7. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad West Constituency): Raju Shinde (-16,351 votes)

8. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Paithan Constituency): Dattatray Gorde (-29,192 votes)

9. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Vaijapur Constituency): Dr. Dinesh Pardeshi (-41,658 votes)

These candidates lost by narrow margins, highlighting the significance of micro-planning and last-mile strategy in the elections.