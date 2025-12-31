Addition to BJP protest news

“I ranked first in the survey, yet others were selected over me. Candidacies have been sold, and no one is answering for this injustice.”

- Prashant Bhadane

--------------

Veteran worker overlooked

“I have served the party loyally for 20 years, yet my candidacy for Prabhag 4 was denied without explanation.”

- Deepak Dhakne

--------------

Longtime worker overlooked

“I was ignored as an outsider, while other outsiders in Ward 20 were selected, overlooking long-serving members of 25–30 years.”

- Ravi Yedke

--------------

Candidacy selection under scrutiny

Candidates were rejected despite survey results; suspicions arise over kitchen workers’ selection and alleged sale of candidacies.

- Divya marathe, Fasting Protester

--------------

Longtime workers overlooked

“Long-serving party workers overlooked; questions raised on women’s front candidacies.”

- Varsha Salunke, Fasting Protester

--------------

Trust issues in party

“Despite years of service, our candidacies were ignored, while others received nominations, raising serious concerns about trust within the party.”

- Pooja Sonawane, Fasting Protester:

-----------

Protest turns aggressive

Discontented workers surrounded MP Dr Bhagwat Karad’s vehicle, tearing and scattering his photographs. Party leaders Kachru Ghodke and Raju Khajekar tried to control the crowd, but women in anger confronted Khajekar and tried to assault him.

------------

Party Leaders’ Statements

Allegations denied by MP

“The allegations are false. Candidates were selected strictly based on the survey results. Claims against the leaders are incorrect. Someone has instigated the discontented members.”

- Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP

------------

Candidacy process transparent

“Everything has been transparent. Candidacies were given without any favoritism. These claims are based on rumors, which the party will take note of.”

- Atul Save, OBC Welfare Minister

------------

Indiscipline will not be tolerated

“Discontent can be understood up to a point. However, the party will not tolerate indiscipline. Strict action will be taken.”

- Kishor Shitole, City President:

------------

Protesters’ grievances addressed

“Efforts were made to meet and pacify the protesting fasting candidates. Their grievances will be conveyed to the senior leaders.”

- Anuradha Chavan, MLA