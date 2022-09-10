Addition to Ganpati News

The municipal corporation had made arrangements of a water slide for immersion of the Ganesh idol at two artificial immersion tanks in Jyotinagar. One tank was for POP idols and other for Shadu clay idols. Five such slides were installed on every tank. Many devotees appreciated the idea and thanked the municipal officials for coming up with such a unique idea. In all, 3,207 household idols and 45 idols of Ganesh mandals were immersed throughout the day.

Large idols charm the devotees

The large idols of Bal Kanhaiya Ganpati in Dhavni Mohalla, Rajabazarcha Raja, Mahakal Pratishthan, Navsarvajanik Ganesh Mandal, Siddhivinayak Ganesh Mandal and Uttarmukhi Hanuman Krida Mandal attracted everyone’s attention.