Addition to maha marathon

Dr. Vinod Bhale, Director, Lifeline Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

--------(Quote)--------

I have participated in the Mega Marathon from the beginning. It has built my confidence to complete set running distances. I have already completed more than 30 marathons of 10 km each. People now recognize me as a runner. Running in this Mega Marathon always provides an exhilarating experience.

Nitin Bagdia Architect, Director, Manjeet Pride Group

--------(Quote)--------

The Lokmat Mega Marathon has raised health awareness. Runners of all ages unite with a common goal to participate in this marathon. These initiatives play a crucial role in promoting good health and creating a strong society.

Shreeshikumar Bagla, Chairman and Managing Director, Bagla Group of Companies

--------(Quote)--------

Lokmat’s meticulous planning raises health awareness in the city. We will keep supporting future Mega Marathons. We encourage city residents to participate in large numbers.

Animesh Singh, Managing Director, Foot Right

--------(Quote)--------

We specialize in providing personality development and communication skills training. We help people achieve personal and professional growth. We will continue supporting Lokmat to make this Mega Marathon a success.

Laxman Kadam, Director, Eon Vertex

--------(Quote)--------

Lokmat always organizes and plans events excellently and enjoyably. Such events help boost tourism in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This year, we participate as the travel partner for the Mega Marathon.

Smita Gore, Director, Smita Holidays

--------(Quote)--------

Care Ciigma Hospital participates as the health partner in the Lokmat Marathon. Through this platform, we strive to spread the message of living a healthy life to a larger audience. We participate every year and will continue to do so in the future.

Dr. Unmesh Takalkar, Chief Managing Director, Care Ciigma hospital

--------(Quote)--------

MGM University joins this initiative through the Lokmat Marathon, aiming to raise health awareness among the people. This year, ‘Lokmat Sakhi’ participates in the Women’s Mega Marathon. This showcases the increasing health awareness among women.

Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Vice Chancellor, MGM University