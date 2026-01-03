Addition to the New Financial Unit Opens News

The unit will be led by assistant commissioner of police Ashok Rajput and police inspector Sambhaji Pawar, with police sub-inspector Sachin Deshmukh and two teams supervising operations. They will regularly report to deputy commissioner of police Ratnakar Navale regarding intelligence updates.

Major scams over the past three years

• Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Pat Sanstha – ₹197.04 crore

• Adarsh Mahila Nagari Sahakari Bank – ₹34.70 crore

• Ajintha Urban Co-op Bank Ltd. – ₹97.41 crore

• Gyanradha Multistate Co-operative Credit Society – ₹32.33 crore

• Yashaswini Mahila Swayamsahayata Pat Sanstha – ₹47.82 crore

• Devai Mahila Nagari Pat Sanstha – ₹2 crore

• Jai Kisan Ginning & Pressing Sangh – ₹35.90 crore

• S.M. Growth Share Market Trading Company – ₹100 crore

• Abha Investment and Land Developers – ₹21 crore

Operations like an intelligence agency

Officers and staff of the FIU will collect information on financial investors confidentially. Any suspicion will trigger immediate legal action. The unit will also organize seminars and lectures on financial investment awareness. The aim is to ensure that citizens do not lose their money.

— Pravin Pawar, Police Commissioner