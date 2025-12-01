Addition to the news

• July 19: City police arrested Dilipkumar Maiti, director of LFS Share Broking Company, ringleader of a nationwide investment scam defrauding over 6,000 investors of more than Rs 1,000 crore. Several accused have been arrested, investigations continue.

• August 22: A land dispute in N-6 led to a brutal assault in which a shopkeeper was killed and his father and grandson critically injured (Padaswan murder case). All accused have been arrested.

• October 31: Four youths stabbed a vegetable vendor 17 times in Shahbazar. All accused have been arrested.

• November 10: Following an argument, Imran Qureshi was brutally murdered by mobile shop owner Parvez Shaikh and his associate near Paithan Gate. All accused have been arrested.

• December 18: Former sarpanch Dada Sahu Pathan (68) was killed by a gang of 11 people over a long-standing land dispute in Ohar village, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Eleven accused have been arrested, while two remain at large.