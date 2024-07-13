Addl-CET of BCA, BBA, BMS & BBM to be held on Aug 4

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the schedule of the additional common entrance test (CET) for the admissions to Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Management (BBM), Master of Business Administration (MBA and Master of Computer Application (MCA) Integrated courses.

The registered aspirants will appear for the test on August 4. It may be noted that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced holding the CET for these courses first time.

The State Government took the decision to hold the CET. Subsequently, the SCETC conducted the CET first time for these course admissions on May 29. However, many students requested the Government to conduct the additional test as they could not appear for the first CET.

As per the Government directives, the Cell made an announcement of conducting an additional CET at various examination centres across and outside the State on August 4. The registration process for the additional test was completed last week. The SCETC said that candidates would be informed through e-mail and SMS to download the admit card in due course.