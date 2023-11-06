ADG-ASI inspects city monuments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Additional Director General (Administration, Security and Planning) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ADG-ASI), Gurmeet Singh Chawala, visited the world heritage site Ellora Caves and Daulatabad Fort and reviewed the upkeep and security arrangements made at all the heritage sites in the jurisdiction of the ASI

(Aurangabad Circle).

Chawala was on a three-day long tour to the city during last week. In a meeting held at the ASI’s circle office, the ADG reviewed the ongoing conservation works at different monuments; works which have been completed and the works which have been proposed and forwarded to the directorate office. The superintending archaeologist (conservation branch) Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat, deputy superintending archaeologist (science branch) Shrikant Mishra, conservation assistant Sanjay Rohankar and others were present in the meeting.