Adhira, Rudra, Gargi excel in Yoga

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Adhira Shevtekar, Rudra Sonawane and Gargi Bhat proved superior in their respective groups in the Yogasan competition held under the Lokmat Maha Games mega event. The competition was held in three categories for the children in the age group of under 8 years, 14 years and 17 years. The participants exhibited thrilling Yoga demonstrations.

Results

(Under 8 girls): first – Adhira Shevtekar (Saint Francis), second Shubhra Kulkarni (MGM School) third- Vedshree Mote (APPS), fourth Shubhra Chavan (Universal High School), fifth – Pranavi Chavan (Toddlers Nursery).

(Under 8 boys): first – Rudra Sonawane (Shree Chaitanya School), second – Vihang Takalkar (Universal High School), third - Malhar Bansode (Sunrise School), fourth – Rajveeer Shelke (Toddlers School), fifth – Vedant Deshmukh (Kendriya Vidyalaya), sixth - Prathamesh Upasani (Gurukul Olympiad), seventh – Jai Dhakhole (Dyanada English School).

(Under 14 girls): first – Gargi Bhat (Podar International), second – Shaurya Jambhale (Jigisha International), third - Arya Jambhale, fourth – Tanuja Devare (all Jigisha International), fifth – Vaishnavi Sharma (Dyanada English School), sixth – Apeksha Avsarmal (Jigisha International), seventh – Sanchita Sonawane (Saraswati Bhuwan).

(Under 14 boys): first – Sudarshan Gaikwad, second – Om Devare, third - Sarthak Kakde (Jigisha International), fourth – Sarthak Kakde (Kendriya Vidyalaya), fifth – Om Neharkar (Rejimental School), sixth – Atharva Shelke (SB High School), seventh – Prem Kalyankar (Green Field International).

(Under 17 years girls): first – Sharvari Kulkarni (MGM), second – Bhakti Chajed (Dyanbada English School), third - Purva Wadkar (Jigisha International), fourth – Rutula Wadgaonkar (Shamita School),

Principal Dr G T Deogaonkar, director of Garware Community Centre Sunil Sutawane, Pandharinath Rokade, Suresh Mirkar and others were present during the inauguration of the competition.

Under the guidance of Suresh Mirkar, Chhaya Mirkar, Chhaya Somwanshi, Jayashree Swami, Komal Suradkar and others took efforts for the success of the event.