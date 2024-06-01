Admin always behind staff working honestly with integrity: VC Dr Fulari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A man should work till the last breath of his life, only then he live with satisfaction. Working even after retirement is the key to a longer life” said Dr Vijay Fulari, Vice-Chancellor of DrBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking in a programme organised at Mahatma Phule auditorium on Friday to give farewell to one professor and three employees who retired on Friday.

Head of Law Department Dr Sadhna Pande, employees Prakash Jagtap, Mangala Aherkar and Gulab Munges retired yesterday.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari presented a memento and citation to the employees on their retirement.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Ganesh Manza and general administration department head Dr Kailas Pathrikar were present. A cheque of Rs 2 lakh of leave encashment was given to each of them.

VC Dr Fulari said that after retirement, there is a beginning of a new life. “The administration is always behind the employees and officers for working honestly with integrity,” he said. Earlier, Dr Kailas Pathrikar made an introductory speech. Dr Ganesh Manza conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Sadhna Pande also spoke.