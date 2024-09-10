Admin expresses inability to provide information about ‘package'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Janata Vikas Parishad (MJVP) was surprised over that the administration expressing its inability to provide information about the implementation of the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting of last year and the expenditure of Rs 45,500 crores.

The MJVP sought this information from the Divisional Commissioner under the Right to Information Act. On not getting that information, it made a complaint directly to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The State Cabinet meeting was held at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on September 16, 2023. A package of Rs 45, 500 crore rupees was announced for the development works of Marathwada.

The city branch of Janata Vikas Parishad requested information from the Divisional Commissioner on June 18, 2024, under the Right to Information Act regarding the amount of funds spent in connection with the development projects. However, the administration expressed an inability to provide this information.

Box

Demand to solve city's problems

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is developing as the second smart city in the State. However, the MJVP drew the attention of the Chief Minister to take immediate measures on the water supply problems, the delay in the new pipeline from Jayakwadi, the poor condition of wastewater and garbage collection, the traffic problems, intersections, and parking space in various areas in the city.