Admin issues instructions for panchnama of rain-related damages

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar:

District Collector Deelip Swami directed the concerned machinery to go to the actual site and conduct panchanama of the rain-related damage.

District Collector Deelip Swami interacted with all the sub-divisional officers, tehsildars, and bloc development officers through video conferencing on Monday. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune and Resident Deputy District Collector Vinod Khirolkar were present at the occasion.

He said that preliminary inspection reports were received regarding the damage to farmers, animals and properties caused by seasonal rains, hailstorms, lightning, and storms in many places in the district last week.

He said that there had been unseasonal rain across the district in the last week. “There have been incidents of lightning strikes in some places. Therefore, the machinery of the respective area should go to the spot without delay and conduct a physical inspection of the damage. The officers should complete the Panchnama process and submit the report immediately,” he added.

Damage status critical

- A total of 98 villages in the district have been affected due to unseasonal rains in May.

- A total of five people were killed while five others were injured.

- 66 animals were killed.

- 62 pucca and 112 kutcha houses were partially collapsed.

- A total of 616.3 hectares of land belonging to 1,246 farmers was affected.