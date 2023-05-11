Admin taken to task over roads, water supply & farmers' compensation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Public representatives of ruling and opposition parties put the administration in a quandary over the issues of roads in rural areas, water supply and compensation for farmers.

They also took the officers from Agriculture, Mahaveetran and Public Works Departments to task.

A review meeting of public representatives and top officers was held in the city on Thursday on the Kharif season. District guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre chaired the meeting. union Minister of the State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Cooperation Minister Atul Save, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLA Haribhau Bagade, Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Vikas Meena and others were present.

The meeting was organised to review various elements of the kharif session while the discussions were held on rural development, compensation distribution and other issues. MLA Bagade said that bridge work on Babra to Nachanwel was pending for the past five years. The district guardian minister was angry when the officers did not satisfactory answers on it. MP Jaleel said that road work in Galle Borgaon was pending since 2021. The situation works at many places in the district is not different.

Bagade said that shopowners are pressurising farmers to purchase seeds of a particular company.

On this, Guardian Minister Bhumre gave orders for the action. Ambadas Danve alleged that officers from Agriculture Department collected fund for ‘Krishi Mahotsav. He demanded a probe into the matter. The public representatives asked district collector Pandey about the absence of many officers for the meeting.

When the legislators asked the officers in the meeting about how many farmers were given compensation, no one has data. District collector Pandey said that they had received compensation for farmers who lost their crops because of heavy rainfall. He said that the compensation is being given online. Pandey also information about crop insurance.