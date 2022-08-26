Administration appeals to Ganesh Mandals to cooperate

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

District collector Sunil Chavan appealed to the citizens along with Ganesha Mandals to celebrate this year's Ganeshotsav in an environment-friendly manner, giving preference to traditional instruments.

He was speaking at an inter-departmental meeting held at the district collector office on Friday. Speaking further Chavan said, all necessary permits to celebrate the festival will be given easily. There will be tehsil-wise help desks for permits required by mandals. MSEDCL should provide electricity to the mandals. A no-objection-certificate will be obtained from the electrical inspector after inspection of the electrical connection. All departments should take precautions regarding permission before installation of Ganesh idol, pooja, events and immersion procession. Also, the health department should arrange health teams and ambulances at necessary places. Zilla Parishad CEO Nilesh Gatne, superintendent of police Manish Kalwaniya, additional collector Dr Anant Gavane, additional SP Pawan Bansod were present in the meeting.