Administration gears up for monsoon, identifies 165 flood-prone villages

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With monsoon on the horizon, the district administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is on high alert. A review meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held under the guidance of disrict collector Dilip Swami recently to ensure preparedness across municipal corporation, municipal councils, tehsils and villages.

The meeting emphasized completing pre-monsoon measures like drain cleaning, power line maintenance, and flood control works in cities by June 1. Special focus was placed on villages prone to floods. Authorities identified a total of 165 such villages across the district, with Kannad having the highest number at 48, followed by Vaijapur (31) and Gangapur (26).

The administration has instructed these villages to stockpile water purification tablets, medicines, and food grains in anticipation of potential flooding. Additionally, bridge and dam maintenance will be undertaken throughout the district.

District disaster management officer Maruti Mhaske presented information on available rescue tools, including disaster management boats, life jackets, rescue kits, and first-aid supplies. A control room will also be operational by June 1 to manage any monsoon emergencies.

How many villages are flood prone in the district:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : 16

Paithan : 15

Phulambri : 7

Vaijapur : 31

Gangapur : 26

Khultabad : 6

Sillod : 10

Kannad : 48

Soygaon : 6

Total : 165

Rescue tools are:

Disaster management boats : 5

Life jackets : 195

Lifebuoy : 160

Rescue kit : 215

Folding stretcher : 815

Body cover bags : 815

Safety helmets : 132

Rescue crafts : 10

Emergency lighting set : 17

Gum boots : 276

Tents : 20

Binoculars : 5

Power arrest system : 79