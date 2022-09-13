Administration on toes to seize spreading of lumpy disease

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The district administration has geared up to seize the spreading of lumpy disease in the district. A total of 32 cattle have been found contracting the disease, but no death has been reported, so far.

The cattle affected by lumpy were from eight villages - Teesgaon (of Aurangabad tehsil), Balapur (Sillod), Fardapur (Soyegaon), Shekta, Dhakephal and Kaudgaon (Paithan) and Gangapur (Gangapur). Meanwhile, 29 cattle have recovered from the ailment after treatment.

The district collector Sunil Chavan has appealed to the cattle-owners to take measures to prevent the spreading of the disease in their respective jurisdiction. They should immediately inform the nearest polyclinic for further treatment of cattle. Do not hide the information. The Task Force and Rapid Action Team have been constituted at each tehsil and district level to monitor the situation and undertake appropriate measures.

Aurangabad is on the list of affected places in the district. Hence a ban has been imposed on conducting cattle markets, fairs, exhibitions, transportation of cattle or animals or bull racing.

There are 6.26 lakh cattle in the district. It includes 5.34 lakh cows and 92,494 buffaloes. Meanwhile, 5,525 cattle have been vaccinated and a quantity of 30,000 vaccines have been stocked to tackle the emergency if any.