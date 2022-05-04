Administration ordered to devise plans to overcome water scarcity

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 4:

The issue of water scarcity in the city has reached till the offices of the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary. They ordered the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar for taking immediate steps to overcome water woes, on Tuesday. Later on, he directed the district collector to take further action. Acting upon the orders, the district collector Sunil Chavan, on Wednesday morning inspected Shakkar Baoli (Himayat Baugh), Dutta Mandir well, Jahangir Baoli (Railway Station road), wells on Bamu campus, Ganga Baoli, Shingada well - in the city with the officers of different departments. He ordered to desilt and clean up the wells immediately.

Water to 1 lakh residents

It has been decided to lift water from three wells situated on Himayat Baugh and these connections will further get interconnected to the pipeline supplying water from Harsul Tank. This will provide relief to 1 lakh residents staying in different areas of the old city.

The water lifted from the wells on BAMU campus will be supplied to the occupants of BAMU quarters and its offices. The water from well near Sunehri Mahal will be lifted till the Goga Baba Tekdi through CSR fund. The well in the Railway Station area will be used as filling station and the water will be supplied through tankers to the areas facing scarcity, said the collector Sunil Chavan.