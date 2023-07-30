Administration prepared to tackle cloud burst situation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The district administration is all prepared to tackle if any cloud burst situation arises in the district. A watch has been kept on 43 villages along the banks of the rivers. A team of 2,500 members is ready to implement the rescue operation. The administration has purchased equipment worth Rs 4 crore to tackle any natural calamities arising due to heavy rains. In the villages on the banks of the rivers, pre-training and awareness have been made while folding and floatable multi stretchers, fluid absorbent body cover bags and other equipment have been distributed.

Since June, the district has received 40.6 percent of rainfall, of which two tehsils have received 50 percent of the annual average rainfall. The rainfall recorded in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district is 236 mm, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil - 223 mm, Paithan - 228 mm, Gangapur - 246 mm, Vaijapur - 218 mm, Kannad - 238 mm, Khuldabad - 268 mm, Sillod - 240 mm, Soyegaon - 308 mm, Phulambri - 217 mm.

In all, 43 villages on the bank of the Godavari River are flood-prone villages, of which 18 are in Paithan tehsil, 17 in Vaijapur and eight in Gangapur. There are 165 disaster-prone villages in the district, the sources said.