Administration ready to demolish Labour Colony quarters

Electricity and water supply to be disconnected from May 8

Aurangabad, May 4:

The administration is all set to demolish dilapidated government residences at Vishwasnagar-Labor Colony and direct action will be taken on May 8.

A meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of district collector Sunil Chavan. Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey and other concerned department officials were present. Action is scheduled for May 8.

The administration has set up teams from various departments for the work and has ordered to disconnect the water and electricity supply from May 8, senior sources said. The administration has been trying to take action since November 8, 2021 to take possession of the 65-year-old quarters on about 20 acres. There are 338 houses in the quarters. After the administration issued a notice to the illegal and unauthorized occupants on October 31, 2021, the residents rushed to the High Court and then to the Supreme Court. After the rejection of the petition on March 16, 2022, the order of the High Court was upheld and the district administration moved for action. Following the Supreme Court order, the collector had appealed the residents to leave the quarters by April 30.

Fund of Rs 1.5 crore set aside

Responsibility has been handed over to the concerned department including revenue and municipal corporation. Also, a large police bandobast will be deployed. In all, 15 to 20 JCB’s as well as other machinery will be used for the demolition.