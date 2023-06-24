Administration to review Bachat Gut works

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has issued orders to reduce the contractual workers in the corporation. The administration is taking a review that in which department has excess employees whereas planning is being made to reduce around 700 employees. .

In all, 352 labourers of the Bachat Guts (Self-help Groups) have also been employed in the corporation works for the past many years. Around Rs 60 lakh is spent on their salaries according to the minimum wages Act. The administration has now taken serious note of it.

CSMC administrator G Shreekanth visited various departments in the headquarters and inspected the work done there. It has been found that before making drastic changes in the city, there is a need to bring discipline to the corporation. It was seen that the typists were not able to type. The workload is on the contractual employees. Hence, the administration has started taking steps to reduce the excess contractual employees in various departments. It has also been noticed that more than 80 percent of contractual employees are the relatives of some influential people.

Shreekanth is taking a review of the labours employed by the Bachat Guts. How many sanitary workers are appointed, how much money has been given to the Guts and what are the salaries of the workers and other details are being examined.