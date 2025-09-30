Administration wraps up Senate meeting, citing rules

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Senate meeting held at Mahatma Phule auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday was wrapped up. The entire time was spent on a single question instead of holding discussions on different issues.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the meeting while Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar were also present on the dais. Deans of faculties, statuatory officers and 55 members attended the meeting.

It appeared that most members ignored raising issues such as a fee waiver for the students in flood-affected areas of Marathwada and the low rank of Bamu in NIRF. Some members alleged that this was a deliberate act.

A tribute was paid to those who lost their lives in the floods at the beginning. The meeting started afterwards.

The university officers took 45 minutes to read the written response to a question raised by a member. The other members objected to the lengthy reading of the answer. When his second question was taken up for discussion, the time ran out. This led to strong dissatisfaction among many members.

The administrative matters were tabled and resolutions proposed by members were passed without any discussion. This was the first meeting for newly appointed Senator MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar, who was reportedly shocked by the disorder.