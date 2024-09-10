Administrator asks employees to increase collection of property & water taxes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has set a target of property tax and water charges collection of Rs 500 crores this year.

CSMC administrator G Sreekanth on Tuesday said that the recovery in the five months (from April 1 to August 30) was not satisfactory.

He warned that if the recovery clerk did not increase the collection in the next few days, they would be directly dismissed. This created a commotion among the recovery staff.

This year, the recovery is more than last year. However, it is less than the target. So far, more than Rs 72 crores have been collected by the 10 zone offices of the CSMC. G Sreekanth takes a review of the tax collection from time to time.

He reviewed it on Tuesday. It was pointed out that the collection of some clerks is very low. He mentioned that some employees were not working as expected.

“The new staff appointed for property survey should improve their work. They should survey as many properties as possible. They should collect and share information with their officers concerned about properties on which tax was not levied,” he said. The administrator warned employees whose tax recovery figures are low should consider this as a last chance.

Administrator's instructions

“The recovery clerks should follow up with defaulters as possible on a daily basis, moving into allotted areas. They should be property holders in the morning and evening and visit them in person. Their properties may sealed if they are not paying taxes. Sealed property should be auctioned,” he said.