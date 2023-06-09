Administrator G Sreekanth to inspect Laxman Chavdi road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The traffic congestion on Jalna road has affected the motorists. An alternative to this road is Laxman Chavdi to MGM. However, the work of this road has been stalled for the past several years. Meanwhile speaking to the reporters on Friday, municipal administrator G Sreekanth said that he will inspect this road and take a decision regarding the pending issues.

The Maharashtra government has so far given packages for various roads in the city in different ways. As some amount was left from the package of Rs 24 crores, it was decided to work on the stalled road from Laxman Chavdi to MGM. Cooperation minister Atul Save made a lot of follow-up for this road. Some work was also done from MGM to Kailasnagar. Further, the municipal corporation did not acquire the land. So the work remained incomplete. There is no opportunity to work beyond the Kailashnagar crematorium. But now the administrator has decided to look into the matter.