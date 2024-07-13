Admisison process for MDS begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has started the online registration process for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date of the registration is July 15.

The CET Cell asked the aspirants to go through the Information Brochure before filling the form.

The candidates can upload all required coloured scanned original documents in PDF up to July 15 (up to 11.59 pm) after successful payment.

The general list of all types of registered candidates will be displayed on July 16. The SCETC will announce the provisional State merit list on July 16.

The process of online preference form-filling process of eligible candidates for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be conducted between July 16 and 18. The first selection list for CAP-round-1 will be delivered on July 19.

Those who are selected will have to join the allotted college in person and fill status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees. from July 20 to 24.

Candidates who have appeared for the NEET-MDS-2024 examination and are desirous of applying for available seats of postgraduate dental courses in Corporations, State and Central Government, and private and minority colleges should submit registration form online on the portal.