Admisisons process for agricultural courses started

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SECTC) has started online registration for admissions to professional agricultural degree courses for the academic year 2023-24. The last date to apply and upload documents for admissions is July 9. The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 13 while candidates can submit grievances about the list from July 14 to 16. The final merit list will be released on July 20.

Courses available for admissions

Those candidates who have passed HSC Science with any one of the common entrance tests-

MHT-CET or JEE or NEET can apply for the courses available for admissions. They included B Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B Sc (Hons) Horticulture, B Sc. (Hons) Forestry, B F Sc (Fishery Science), B Tech-(Agricultural Engineering), and B Tech (Food Technology), B Sc (Hons) Community Science and B Tech. (Biotechnology) and B Sc (Hons) Agri-Business Management.

Schedule for CAP rounds

The registered candidates will be allotted seats in the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round on July 22 (after 5.30 pm). The selected candidates will have to report to the college to confirm admission between July 23 and 27. The college-wise and category-wise last merit list will be displayed on July 26.

The second CAP round will begin on July 27. Those who are allotted the seats will have to confirm their admission at the colleges from July 28 to 30. The third CAP round will be conducted from August 1 to 5.