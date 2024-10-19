Admission for Executive-MBA underway in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission date for Executive-Master of Business Administration (Exe-MBA) in the Management Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has started. Director of the Department dr Farooque Khan said that the last date of admission is October 30.

The two-year Executive-MBA is an industry embedded postgraduate degree course specifically designed for working professionals, administrators and entrepreneurs from various fields.

The course enables the students to earn academic credentials while continuing to hold their existing jobs and professions. It comprises a blended classroom teaching in evening, on weekends, online classes and tutorials, learnings from specified sources of online platforms for effective learning.