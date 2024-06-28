Admission 'Full' in 22 municipal schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has upgraded its all schools into smart schools. As a result, parents are queuing up for admissions at many schools. This academic year, as soon as the academic year started, admissions in 22 municipal schools were filled. There is a waiting list of students seeking admission. Therefore, some classrooms in municipal schools will be built, to accommodate the strength of students, said the administrator G Sreekanth.

In the academic year 2023-24, under the concept of administrator, various initiatives were implemented under the 'Smart School to Best School' project in municipal schools. These included starting semi-English medium classes, the 'Amhala Khelu Dya' project, the creation of the Smart Guru app, the establishment of the Savitri Education Control Room, and the Container Library. Hence the SSC result of the CSMC schools increased by 5 percent.

As all municipal schools are now smart, there has been an increased inclination among parents to admit their wards to civic schools. On the very first day of this academic year, the Marathi and Urdu schools in Naregaon had four sections each of Class I got fully occupied. Later on, there were queues for admissions in other civic schools as well. The student capacity in 22 municipal schools was completely filled.

Box

Fee concession not possible in CBSE schools

The administrator said, “ The state government releases 50 percent grants for the CSMC-run Marathi and Urdu medium schools. The demand of parents for fee concession in CBSE-pattern schools is not possible. The municipal corporation has to provide quality education, pay salaries of talented teachers, serve one meal to students, etc. These expenses are borne through the fees only.” I do not want to financially burden the CSMC. The parents instead of demanding concession should get sponsorship for fees under CSR, he said.