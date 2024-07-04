Admission process begins in IGNOU for June 2024 session

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses has started at the local centre of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the academic year 2024-25. The local centre is located at Vivekanand College.

The last date of the registration is July 15. As per the new norms, there is a dual degree facility available in IGNOU from the current academic year of 2024.

The courses available on the UG level included BCA, BA, B Com, BSW while on PG level, the aspirants can opt for M A (English, Hindi, Psychology, History, Economics, Political science, Public Administration, Sociology, Rural Development), MSW, M Com and PG Diploma in Translation, Gandhi and Peace Studies, Rural Development, Journalism and Mass Communication, Higher Education, Disaster Management, Book Publishing, Tourism and Creating Writing in English. For details, one may contact IGNOU coordinator Dr Nagnath Totawad.

6 new PG Diploma courses launched

The university launched six new postgraduate diploma courses in the current academic year. For details on may visit the portal of the university. The names of the courses are as follows; Postgraduate Diploma in British Literature, American Literature, Writings from India, Writings from the Margins, Novel Writing and New Literatures in English.